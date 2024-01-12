Flagler County deputies investigating death in Palm Coast: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Lewis Drive in Palm Coast as Flagler County deputies investigate a death that happened in the area, officials said in a social media post.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Few details have been released regarding the incident but, deputies said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-313-4911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.