Flagler County delays opening of schools for students

article

The Flagler County School Board is delaying the opening of schools for students until Monday, August 24. The board on Tuesday approved the delay by a vote of 4-1.

Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt proposed adjusting the start date so that teachers and staff could have more time to prepare and to allow for additional training on new safety guidelines and learning options.

RELATED: How each Central Florida county will keep kids safe while riding school buses

Some of the early training will also help teachers and staff adjust to the new learning environments.

Families will have three options for learning: Face-to-Face instruction, iFlagler virtual school, or a Remote-Live option.