Sailboat stranded on Flagler Beach shore: How did it get there?

The Brief Rescue crews responded to Flagler Beach, Thursday, after reports of a stranded boat on the beach. A sailboat captain told FOX 35 he was taking on too much water to sail. Fire officials said the man fell asleep.



A man was found stranded in a sailboat on Flagler Beach, Thursday evening, authorities said.

What we know:

The Flagler Beach Fire Department, Flagler Beach Police Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded around 9:20 p.m., Nov. 6 to an area north of the pier finding a man stranded. The man was not injured, authorities said.

A sailboat was stranded on Flagler Beach, Nov. 6, with beachgoers and rescue crews wondering what happened.

The owner told FOX 35 he was on his way to The Keys when his boat, called "Hideaway," started taking on water. He intentionally "beached" the boat on the shoreline, he said.

By Friday morning, beachgoers surrounded the boat, wondering what happened.

Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox discusses a sailboat stranded on Flagler Beach on Nov. 6.

The other side:

Flalger Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox confirmed that the ship's captain fell asleep.

He "fell asleep at the help and was awoken by a sudden shake in the boat," Cox said.

The fire chief said the man told officials he was run aground – meaning the ship was no longer in deep enough water and was stuck on the bottom.

Beachgoers on Flagler Beach, Nov. 7, were wondering how a sailboat got stranded on shore.

What's next:

The boat will likely be towed to the Ponce Inlet area during high tide, Cox said.