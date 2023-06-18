FL man finds squatter in home • FL woman runs over man in wheelchair • FL teens attack pizza delivery man

A Florida man returned home after 7-months to find a squatter in his home, a Florida woman intentionally reversed her car into a man in a wheelchair striking him twice, four teens were arrested for allegedly brutally beating a pizza delivery man and stealing his car, a fired Florida employee returns to her employer and ransacks that place, and a Florida woman is accused of making a fake 911 call about a child drowning: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida man returns home from 7-month trip to find squatter in his home: affidavit

A homeowner returned from a seven-month trip to New Zealand and found a man squatting in his house, according to an affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The two got into a verbal argument, which resulted in the homeowner firing a shot into his front door after asking the alleged trespasser to leave.

Florida woman intentionally reversed car into man in wheelchair during robbery: affidavit

Photo: Cocoa Police Department

Two people were arrested over the weekend in connection to an alleged robbery that ended up with a man in a wheelchair nearly being run over, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

According to an arrest report, a man and woman walked into the store to pawn a television set. An employee at the pawn shop later told police that she recognized the woman as Jacqueline Bennett, described as a regular customer of the store. The employee also said Bennett exhibited "unusual" behavior while in the store, according to the arrest report.

After Bennett left the store, the employee said she heard a man screaming for help from the parking lot, yelling, "They robbed me!" according to the affidavit.

The employee came outside and told Bennett to stop reversing her car, but the car struck the man in the wheelchair twice, police said. Bennett allegedly looked back as she attempted to reverse her car into the man and run him over while he was behind it, according to police. Moments later, Bennett pulled forward while the victim was still holding onto the back of her car, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair, police said.

Police said Bennett sped off, driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1 but was later arrested. Also arrested was Timothy Willhite, whom police believe is the man who stole the victim's wallet.

4 teens accused of brutally attacking Florida pizza delivery driver, then stealing their car in Orange County

Four teenagers have been arrested after a pizza delivery driver was severely beaten and carjacked on Marvell Avenue in Orange County Sunday evening.

Deputies arrested Davonte Johnson and Davontae Campbell, both 19 and a 13 and 14-year-old on charges of carjacking and aggravated battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they are expected to face additional charges for similar incidents that happened over the weekend.

According to officials, on June 9, at about 11 p.m., deputies were called to an Orlando emergency room after a person delivering pizza on Fitness Circle was reportedly beaten and robbed. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. the next day, another pizza delivery driver was punched and hit with a baton-like weapon on Limelight Circle. The suspects then reportedly stole the victim's property.

On Sunday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m., deputies were flagged down by a food delivery person at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. That person had been carjacked and pistol-whipped while delivering food also on Limelight Circle. Deputies found the vehicle and began watching it when they received another carjacking call nearby.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. that same day, deputies responded to Marvell Avenue where they found a pizza delivery person who had been severely beaten and carjacked. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

'I will return': Fired Florida employee ransacks business, writes threatening note: affidavit

A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly went to her former employer's business, ransacked the place, and left a handwritten note saying she'd be back "to get everything that's owed to her," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

"Love me XOXOXO," the note ended, according to the report.

Deputies responded to the America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on State Road 100 on June 2, 2023, and found papers strewn across the floor, the note on the calendar, and a number of items reported to be missing, including couch cushions, chairs, designer sunglasses, a coffee pot, and a mini fridge.

Employees suspected that it was a former employee – later identified as Chrystal Lee – who was placed on leave a couple of weeks ago and then let go, according to the report.

A manager told deputies that Lee had been seen in the parking lot of the business after her firing, and had reportedly sent threatening text messages to other employees, the report said.

A Flagler County deputy went to the woman's home where the missing items were in "plain view," the affidavit said.

Florida woman accused of making false 911 call about a child drowning

Two Florida deputies were hurt after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a 911 call about a reported drowning child at a home in Deltona, which turned out to be a false report, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Fabiola Robles called 911 on June 8 to report that her neighbor's kid "is drowning right now." That call prompted deputies, police officers, paramedics, and other first responders to rush to the home.

First responders rushed to the backyard of the neighbor's home and found no one drowning -- only kids playing in an inflatable waterslide, the sheriff's office said in a news release. There was no pool or other body of water.

While en route to the house, two Volusia County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a crash after their patrol vehicle was struck by another driver, VSO said. Both deputies were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Robles told deputies that she thought she heard someone yelling that they were dying, but did not actually see anyone struggling to swim or drowning before she called 911, the report said.

She was later arrested and booked into jail on a charge of misuse of 911, a third-degree felony, and released after posting a $5,000 bond, the news release said.