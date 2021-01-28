First UK variant of coronavirus detected in Orange County

The highly contagious United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Orange County, according to health officials in East Central Florida's most populous county.

Two tests that came back positive in Orange County were administered to residents who actually live in Seminole and Broward counties in Florida.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the U.K. variant strain of coronavirus does appear to be more deadly. The U.K. strain had been widely reported as being a more contagious strain of the coronavirus, but experts had warned that it was not a more deadly variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Friday that the new variant appears to be as much as 30% more virulent, based on death rates among patients 65 or older.

The U.K. strain has been detected within the U.S., with cases recorded in 22 states so far.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has projected that due to its more contagious nature, the U.K. variant will be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

Moderna announced Monday that its current COVID-19 vaccine appears to work against two highly-transmissible coronavirus variants first detected in the U.K. and South Africa. But researchers found that the vaccine may be less effective against the variant discovered in South Africa.

As a precaution, Moderna is developing a new form of the vaccine against the variant that could be used as a booster against the virus.

Meanwhile, Orange County is reporting more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. So far, 937 Orange County residents have died from COVID-19. The county is still advising people who are 65-and-over to get vaccinated.

Four community centers are open to help people sign up for appointments in Holden Heights, Pine Hills, Taft, and East Orange County.

