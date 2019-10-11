First responders in Florida stop for a moment of silence to honor veteran killed in crash

article

A somber but touching moment was caught on camera Thursday as a group of first responders in Florida gathered for a moment of silence for a veteran who was killed in a car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) and emergency responders stood with their heads lowered to honor U.S. Air Force veteran Charles Chapman. The 76-year-old was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County.

Chapman's car was reportedly hit by a man on a motorcycle, causing his vehicle to flip. According to FHP, the motorcyclist was riding southbound on U.S. 41, heading toward the intersection when he collided with Chapman's vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and at last check, was in critical condition. Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.





