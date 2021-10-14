The first of five Brightline train sets arrived in Florida on Thursday. The train passed through the Space Coast, marking significant profess in Brightline's expansion from South Florida to Orlando.

"This particular train left Sacramento over a week ago, traveled 3,000 miles cross-country towed by a freight train and its endpoint will be our West Palm Beach facility," said Katie Mitzner with Brightline.

The expansion will connect South Florida with Orlando International Airport. At 125 miles per hour, the trip will take about three hours.

The expansion to OIA should be completed by the end of 2022. Tickets will cost about $100 one way.

Brightline also plans for more stops in the future, including in Disney Springs and ending in Tampa.

