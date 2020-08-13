First ever 'small-format' Target store to open in Orlando on Sunday

article

The first-ever 'small-format' Target is coming to Orlando.

It will officially open this Sunday in the Vineland Pointe Shopping Center at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway.

The store, which only spans the size of 65,000 square feet, features:

Apparel and accessories for the whole family

Home décor and essentials

An assortment of health, personal care, and beauty products

Grab-and-go groceries and fresh produce

Adult beverage assortment

Starbucks

CVS Pharmacy

Order pickup and drive up

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

Target says that they plan to open more small-format stores in places where a full-size store may not fit, like urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college campuses.

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

The store will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

The new location will be the 19th total store in the Orlando area, employing more than 3,000 team members. They opened their first store in Orlando in 1991.

Photo by Alex Menendez/AP Images for Target

