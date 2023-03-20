First day of spring is March 20: Here's the science behind the vernal equinox

Spring officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on March 20 with the vernal equinox as the entire world experiences an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

For ease of recordkeeping, meteorologists and climatologists consider March 1 the first day of spring , but astronomically speaking, the Earth’s equator is aligned directly with the sun on the vernal equinox. In 2023, that occurs March 20th at 5:24 p.m. EDT.

The start of spring depends on whether you're referring to the astronomical or the meteorological start. (FOX Weather)

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth with respect to the sun as the planet makes its annual revolution around the closest star.

The Earth is tilted approximately 23.5 degrees off a vertical axis, and because of this tilt, the most direct sunlight is aimed at the Southern Hemisphere during our astronomical winter and at the Northern Hemisphere during our astronomical summer .

The Earth's orbit around the sun gives our planet its four seasons. (NOAA)

The two solstices and two equinoxes are simply precise moments in time when the sun is in direct alignment with three distinct bands of latitude.

Their dates can vary by a day or two each year since it takes the Earth 365 days and 6 hours (365.25 days) to make one full revolution around the sun, which is why we have a leap year every four years.

On the winter solstice in December , the sun's most direct rays are positioned over the Tropic of Capricorn (23.5 degrees south latitude). On June's summer solstice , the most direct rays of sunlight are in alignment with the Tropic of Cancer (23.5 degrees north latitude).

On the vernal equinox in March and the autumnal equinox in September , the equator (0 degrees latitude) is aligned directly with the sun. Therefore, everywhere on Earth experiences an equal 12 hours of daylight and darkness because the sun rises due east and sets due west.

In the summer, the sun rises in the northeastern sky and sets in the northwestern sky, providing long days and short nights. The sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky at solar noon (around 1 p.m. local time due to daylight saving time ) on the summer solstice. This provides the most direct solar radiation of the year, resulting in more heating of the Earth’s surface and, therefore, warmer temperatures .

The GOES-East and GOES-West satellites on June 21, 2019, simultaneously saw the slanted shadows separating day and night on Earth just minutes after the summer solstice occurred.

In the winter, the sunrise is in the southeastern sky and the sunset is in the southwestern sky – a much shorter path across the Northern Hemisphere sky – so days are short and nights are long. The solar-noon sun angle is the lowest and farthest south in the sky on the winter solstice. This means we have the least direct solar radiation of the year on the first day of winter, resulting in colder temperatures because there's less heating of the Earth's surface.

Interestingly, Earth’s orbit around the sun is elliptical (not perfectly circular), so it’s actually closest to the sun in January (perihelion) during the Northern Hemisphere winter and farthest from the sun in July (aphelion) during the Northern Hemisphere summer.

