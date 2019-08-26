First day of classes begin at downtown UCF-Valencia campus

Thousands of students are gearing up, as Monday is the first day of classes at the new University of Central Florida (UCF)- Valencia downtown campus.

Officials say that about 7,000 students are expected to take classes downtown this fall.

While these students will need to break in some new textbooks this week, they will also get the chance to participate in fun activities. The school has even deemed this week 'Pegasus Palooza!'

For example, on Monday morning, there will be a scavenger hunt throughout the building. Clues will lead to prizes. There will also be a comedy show on Monday night featuring Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The first UCF football game kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The UCF Downtown Campus plans to close at 2 p.m. that day to make sure everyone can get in on the game day preparations.

The new campus features versatile classrooms, colorful study spaces, a health and fitness center, and other student services. The 15-story tower also boasts dorm rooms for hundreds of students, who moved in last week. The upper floors of the building are where 640 beds can be found for student housing. The bottom floors include classrooms, Valencia's culinary school, a health clinic, and a large recreation and wellness center.

Gabriella Briones, a Valencia College Culinary Student, says that "It's amazing, the new equipment, the lightning, the rooms, everything, it's going to be so much fun learning here."

Students and staff can take the SunRail for free in August and September.

Lake Eola is just steps away from the new campus.