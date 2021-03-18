First $300 million luxury hotel under construction on the Space Coast

The first luxury hotel is coming to Brevard County, and with it, excitement, jobs, and potentially a $425 million economic boost.

Cocoa Beach's Mayor Ben Malik said the Westin Hotel will be a four-to-five-star resort that will cost about $300 million and include the county's largest convention center.

"This is going to be where the launch parties are for SpaceX and Blue Origin. This is going to be a premier event space for companies to host and showcase the region. Not only for our visitors but also for our residents," Malik said.

More developments like businesses, hotels, and luxury condominiums are also breaking ground on the Space Coast -- all set against the backdrop of rocket launches, and someday, the return of cruising.

The director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism, Peter Cranis, said this buzz of activity could eventually make the area more comparable to other hot spot Florida destinations, like South Beach, Daytona Beach, and the Keys.

"I don’t know if we are going to be competitive right away with the Dade counties or even the Orlando's that have a lot more luxury hotel rooms but at least it puts us in the game and gets us started there," Cranis added..

Construction is already underway and the hotel should be completed by 2024.

