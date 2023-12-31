Fireworks laws in Florida: Are they permitted on New Year's Eve?

Stream FOX 35 News

As we gear up for 2024, many are getting ready to kick off their New Year's Eve parties with sparklers and fireworks. Only three times a year can you legally set off fireworks in Florida.

Here's the lowdown on the fireworks rules in the Sunshine State:

When can you light fireworks in Florida?

According to state law, Floridians can legally light fireworks on three days during the year: the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. However, some cities and towns do not allow fireworks.

Fireworks are not allowed on Volusia County beaches, for instance.

What fireworks are allowed in Florida? What fireworks are not allowed?

Fireworks are defined in Florida's law as "combustible or explosive composition or substance or combination of substances…prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect," including firecrackers and Roman candles.

However, more minor pyrotechnic amusements, such as sparklers, snakes, glow-worms, smoke bombs, party poppers, snappers, and trick matches, are not considered to be "fireworks" under state statute.

When can fireworks be sold in Florida?

Firework manufacturers and sellers can only sell fireworks around the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. Sparklers can be sold between June 20 and July 5, and from December 10 through January 2.

What are the minimum fireworks safety standards?

Outdoor displays of fireworks in Florida are governed by the National Fire Protection Association and any state, county, or municipal law, rule, or ordinance may have more stringent regulations for the outdoor display of fireworks.

What about fireworks and scaring birds?

This fireworks statute does not restrict the purchase of fireworks that are intended to "frighten birds from agriculture works and fish hatcheries." Those regulations are done by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Can you be fined?

People who violate the rules could be found guilty of a misdemeanor. Keep it safe and legal!