Firefighters working 1,000-acre fire near I-95 in Volusia County

The Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District and other agencies are working a wildfire near Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

Fire officials say the fire is approximately 1,000 acres wide and about 25% contained as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said there are no structures in danger and crews are working to contain the blaze.

Interstate 95 is still open but fire officials caution drivers to be careful of any smoke that might appear.