Firefighters battle massive multi-alarm fire in Pennsauken
PENNSAUKEN TWP., N.J. - Crews in Camden County are battling a four-alarm fire in a commercial building.
Firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Deacon Avenue and Route 130 south in Pennsauken Township Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. for a building fire.
SKYFOX shows flames and smoke shooting through the roof of the one-story structure.
Pennsauken Fire Chief Joseph Palumbo said there were no injuries in the course of battling the flames. He added there were several explosions while crews were working and a failure of two walls.
Crews are expected to work through the night to douse the flames.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement