Firefighters battle massive multi-alarm fire in Pennsauken

Crews in Camden County are battling a four-alarm fire in a commercial building.

Firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Deacon Avenue and Route 130 south in Pennsauken Township Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. for a building fire.

SKYFOX shows flames and smoke shooting through the roof of the one-story structure.

Pennsauken Fire Chief Joseph Palumbo said there were no injuries in the course of battling the flames. He added there were several explosions while crews were working and a failure of two walls.

Crews are expected to work through the night to douse the flames.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

