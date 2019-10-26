Firefighters check smoke alarms after deadly fire

article

The Orlando Fire Department checked smoke alarms in a neighborhood following a deadly fire.

Police say one person died after a fire at a home along Livingston Street on Friday. Investigators were at the scene Saturday as they work to determine the cause.

Firefighters went door-to-door making sure people in surrounding homes had working detectors.

"Some people think their alarm is working. I guess they just don’t check them like they should," said District Chief Michael Stallings Jr.

Yolanda Rumph said the fire next door was a wake-up call.

"It was scary and hit home. I feel sorry for the person that was in there," said the mom of four.

Firefighters replaced her smoke alarm.

"It’s really the best defense we have as firefighters to make sure when we get on scene everybody is out of the house safe," Stallings said.

Meanwhile, a sign outside the home is asking anyone with information to come forward offering a $5,000 reward.

"I hope if anybody knows anything that they come forward because that was somebody’s child," Rumph said.