Firefighters battle brush fire in Brevard County believed to have been sparked by lightning

The Brief A lightning-sparked brush fire near Micco spread to 15 acres. No homes were lost, but several residents evacuated as a precaution. The fire was contained by nightfall with help from multiple agencies.



Fire crews in Brevard County contained a brush fire Monday evening that spread to 15 acres after being sparked by lightning during a thunderstorm, officials said.

What we know:

A lightning strike during a Monday afternoon thunderstorm sparked a brush fire south of Micco Road and east of Fleming Grant Road, near a Florida Power & Light solar farm.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. and spread quickly across 15 acres. Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service and multiple agencies worked the scene. By nightfall, officials said the fire was nearly in the mop-up stage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on the exact cause of ignition beyond the lightning connection, or how long firefighters expect to remain in the area monitoring hot spots. Officials also did not provide information on whether the FPL solar site sustained any impact.

The backstory:

The fire prompted evacuations of 8 to 10 homes, though firefighters managed to keep flames from reaching structures. Residents along Tamarinds Avenue and smaller nearby streets were advised to leave if they felt unsafe. The county opened respite centers at the South Mainland Community Center and Barefoot Bay, while the Red Cross stood ready to assist displaced residents.

What's next:

Firefighters said the blaze was nearly in the mop-up phase by nightfall.

