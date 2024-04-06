Firefighter, law enforcement battle at the Kia Center for Guns n' Hoses event

article

It was another battle on the ice between firefighters and law enforcement on Saturday afternoon at the Kia Center for the Guns n’ Hoses event.

Orange County Fire versus The Central Florida Enforcers, and things got a little chippy.



"We’re all friends out here. But it’s the one time a year you can hit a cop and not get in trouble. So we take advantage of it, and we get chippy," Orange County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Michael Blattner said.

But it was for a good cause.



Money raised from the event is being donated to two different charities.

Law enforcement chose the Concern of Police Survivors, which provides resources for the loved ones of officers killed in the line of duty.

Orange County Fire chose the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research to find cures for childhood cancer.

Both teams competing on Saturday didn’t forget to have fun.



"It’s great to feel like a pro for the day. Playing in the Kia Center gives us some pretty cool locker rooms. It feels awesome to look up and see your family and yourself on the jumbotron. It’s an amazing experience," Lt. Blattner said.

This is the 10th anniversary of the event being held in Central Florida, with many more years to come.

"We’ve grown threefold. We used to be in two sections. I think we’ve got six or seven sections. With the Bears and us and the firefighters, it’s really working out well," Orlando Police Officer Keith Weisman said.