Fire tears through several homes in Sanford

A massive fire consumed multiple homes in Sanford overnight.

Neighbors frantically dialed 911 as the blaze spread to several homes in the historic neighborhood.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Oak Avenue near 4th Street around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is a few blocks from French Avenue in Sanford.

One neighbor says she could feel the heat coming from the homes. FOX 35 News has learned at least 4 homes were affected.

She says homeless people are known to the area and was worried some were inside the home.

"It made my heart drop. I've been feeling sick to my stomach since I saw the fire going on."

She said the flames were shooting up at least 10 - 20 feet above the rooftop.

Fire Rescue says at least 50 firefighters arrived on the scene and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control. One home that partially collapsed had two people living inside. Officials say they were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters are now investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

