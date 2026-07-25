Fire crews respond after flames rip through Orlando home, officials say

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Officials with the Orlando Fire Department are investigating following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 600 block of East Concord Street around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials encountered heavy fire in the back of the residence, according to officials. A second alarm was requested on the fire due to the extent and threat to a neighboring residence.

Additional hose lines were used to stop the possible spread of the fire to the neighboring home, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.