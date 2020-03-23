Fire department hands out free meals for truck drivers in Arkansas

article

Truck drivers are continuing to work across the country, delivering food and supplies to grocery stores in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

With many restaurants closing their doors, some firefighters in Arkansas have taken it upon themselves to help feed truckers whose meal options are dwindling.

Cody Church, the chief of the volunteer-run Quail Creek Fire Department near Little Rock, posted a photo on Facebook, showing a hand-made sign inviting truckers to their fire station for a free meal.

“I asked the guys if we wanted to go buy some stuff and start cooking for them and we did so,” Church told KTHV.

Though their sign read "truckers only," Church updated his post to say law enforcement officers were also welcome to get free food and coffee at their station.

Church's post went viral, garnering nearly 10,000 shares.

Since the department is 100% volunteer-run, they are unable to feed truckers during the week since they all have essential jobs. However, they plan to set up again this weekend.

