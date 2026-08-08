Fire crews free 2 people trapped in pickup truck after crash, wedged between fence, tree

The Brief Ocala Fire Rescue crews extracted two people from a pickup truck early Saturday after it crashed into a tree and became wedged against a fence near SW 51st Terrace and SW 38th Street. Firefighters used heavy hydraulic tools to cut off the vehicle's roof and lift the dashboard to safely free both trapped occupants. Both individuals were transported to the hospital—one as a trauma alert—while their conditions and the cause of the crash remain unknown.



Fire rescue crews worked to cut two people out of their vehicle after a serious crash into a tree early Saturday morning.

Teams with Ocala Fire Rescue worked to extricate two people trapped in their pickup truck, which was wedged between a tree and a fence, a department spokesperson reported.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews extracted two people from a pickup truck early Saturday after it crashed into a tree and became wedged against a fence near SW 51st Terrace and SW 38th Street. (Source: Ocala Fire Rescue)

What we know:

The teams responded to the single-vehicle crash at SW 51st Terrace and SW 38th Street around 4:45 a.m., Aug. 8. Rescue crews worked to safely move the two occupants from the truck using hydraulic cutters and spreaders to safely remove the top of the vehicle's cab and perform a "dash lift" technique to free the passenger.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment – one as a trauma alert and the second as a precaution, the department said.

Scene photos

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ocala Fire Rescue crews extracted two people from a pickup truck early Saturday after it crashed into a tree and became wedged against a fence near SW 51st Terrace and SW 38th Street. (Source: Ocala Fire Rescue)

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the truck's occupants have not yet been released. Officials have not provided an update on their current conditions.

Though the cause of the crash is also not known at this time, Ocala Fire Rescue urged drivers to practice safe driving habits, especially in the early morning hours.