Family displaced after house fire in Lake Mary, authorities say

A fire broke out at a house in Lake Mary on Monday morning, according to the Lake Mary Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a house on Short Street, near Lake Mary Boulevard, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Two adults, two teenagers, one dog and a cat were safely evacuated from the home, firefighters said. One dog did not survive.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, which has been displaced by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. The state Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation.