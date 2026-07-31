Fire breaks out at Kissimmee pawn shop

A large fire broke out at a pawn shop in Kissimmee on Friday, prompting officials to close the road nearby.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the store at 4006 West Vine Street around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a structure fire.

The store was not occupied at the time and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters battle a fire at a pawn shop in Kissimmee on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Credit: Kissimmee Fire Department) Expand

East Vine Street is closed from North Hoagland Boulevard to Armstrong Boulevard while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.