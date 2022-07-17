Fire breaks out at Marion County Public Schools building

Officials are working to learn the cause of a fire that broke out at the Technical Services Department of Marion County Public Schools Saturday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m. after someone passing by noticed the black fumes of smoke coming from the building on SW 7th Road.

(Ocala Fire Rescue)

(Ocala Fire Rescue)

Firefighters were able to breach a fence to access the property and found the fire in the back of the multi-use building.

It took crews thirty minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was inside the building.