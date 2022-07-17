Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Marion County Public Schools building

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Marion County
Firefighters battle fire at Marion County Public Schools building

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn the cause of a fire that broke out at the Technical Services Department of Marion County Public Schools Saturday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m. after someone passing by noticed the black fumes of smoke coming from the building on SW 7th Road. 

Firefighters were able to breach a fence to access the property and found the fire in the back of the multi-use building. 

It took crews thirty minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was inside the building.