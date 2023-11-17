Fight for more SROs in Volusia County gets heated: 'Surprising level of disrespect'

It's the latest volley in the dispute between Volusia County schools and the county council over money to pay for new school resource deputies.

Following a heated council meeting, Volusia County Schools CFO Todd Seis said in a statement that "their earnest efforts were met with a surprising level of disrespect and disregard by the County Council. Such unprofessional conduct not only undermines our collaborative efforts but is also an affront to the dedicated professionals working tirelessly for the safety of our children."

Seis also added that "the actions and attitudes of the council reflect a concerning lack of respect and understanding of our shared responsibilities in ensuring children’s safety in the county."

The district had asked the council for $300,000 dollars for the seven deputies. None of the county council members was available to give their take on the statement.