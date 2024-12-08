Fiery crash leaves one dead according to Florida Highway Patrol

One person is dead after a single car crash on State Road 408 at the State Route 417 entrance ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when the driver of a 2020 McLaren was traveling westbound on SR 408, failed to negotiate a right curve and ran off the roadway. FHP says the McLaren then collided with a traffic sign and burst into flames. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased on-scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX 35 will update this story as details become available.