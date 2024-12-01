Fiancé arrested, woman dead in St. Cloud shooting, police say

A violent late night argument left one person dead, another in custody, St. Cloud police say.

57-yr-old Timothy Hyder was arrested after St. Cloud police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Western Sun Drive, according to authorities. The call came in just before 1 a.m, and when police arrived, they found Hyder's fiancé, Natalie Du'Mee, deceased on the patio of the couple's home. A handgun was found on the kitchen counter. Hyder was taken into custody, and according to police, is cooperating with detectives.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke released a statement saying, "our hearts go out to the victim and her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources to support you. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a local domestic violence hotline. You are not alone."

St. Cloud Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Domestic violence resources:

Help Now of Osceola – 407-847-8562

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

