FHP: Woman run over by 3 vehicles on Florida Turnpike after lying down on roadway

article

Portions of the Florida Turnpike were closed on Monday evening due to a deadly crash in which a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

Troopers said the crash, which occurred around 6 p.m., happened in southbound lanes of the toll road, just south of the interchange with Interstate 4 in Orange County.

According to the FHP, multiple witnesses told troopers a woman ran from some bushes on the west side of the roadway and lay down in the outside center lane in the direct path of all three vehicles.

The woman was struck by all three vehicles and pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

The crash resulted in a road block which prompted southbound traffic to be diverted onto I-4. This crash remains under investigation.







