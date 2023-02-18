FHP: Woman riding motorized scooter killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

article

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who they said killed a woman riding a motorized scooter in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Orange County.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Bonneville Drive and Scranton Avenue in Orlando.

According to troopers, the 28-year-old victim was riding northbound on Bonneville Drive on her scooter when the driver – who was also going northbound – hit her. They said after the crash, the driver left the area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said pieces of a front right headlight were found in the area of the crash. Troopers are now looking for a Ford F-250 or Ford F-350 between the years of 2020 - 2022. The vehicle should have damage to the front right headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.