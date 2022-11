FHP warns drivers of depression along I-4, closing some lanes in Seminole County Live traffic camera in video player above.

Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County are being advised of a depression that has opened up on the roadway and forced traffic to merge into one lane.

Troopers advise of delays of eight minutes or more along I-4 between exit 98 Lake Mary Blvd. and Exit 104 CR-15 Monroe Rd. where the average speed is ten mph. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.