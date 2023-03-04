Expand / Collapse search

FHP: US-192 shut down after 3 killed in crash in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:04PM
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a 2-vehicle crash that killed three people on Saturday in Osceola County. 

This happened on US-192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) and Four Winds Blvd. in Kissimmee. All lanes of US-192 are shut down. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

"The crash involves two passenger cars, a Lexus and a Toyota. There are three confirmed fatalities as a result of the collision," FHP told FOX 35. 

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Check back for updates.