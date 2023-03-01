FHP: Part of I-95 in Palm Bay shut down after truck hauling oil overturns

A truck hauling oil overturned early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Palm Bay, causing several lanes to be blocked.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 176 as thick, dense fog blanketed the area.

Troopers said the truck driver was transported to Holmes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was very minimal spillage of the oil that was being hauled.

The truck is blocking two lanes on I-95 and traffic is being diverted off of mile marker 176.

It's not known if the fog was a factor in the crash.