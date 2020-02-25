FHP: State Road 414 in Orange County shut down after fatal crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that at least one person was killed after a fatal accident in the eastbound lanes of State Road 414 in Orange County.

According to FHP, the accident happened Tuesday morning between Hiawassee and Orange Blossom Trail. There are reportedly multiple vehicles involved and at least one fatality.

The eastbound side of S.R. 414 was shut down as the scene was investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.