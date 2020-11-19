FHP: Shots fired at trooper during pursuit of suspect in Ocala

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says one of their troopers was fired upon during a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

The trooper was responding to a call about a shooting in Downtown Ocala and caught up with a suspect vehicle that was exiting a parking garage. The trooper commanded the driver to exit his vehicle but the driver ignored the trooper's directions and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The trooper followed the vehicle, described as a silver-colored Nissan sedan. During the pursuit, the trooper said a passenger in the car shot multiple times at the trooper and his patrol car.

The trooper was not struck or injured but lost contact with the vehicle which is still at large. The initial shooting incident is being investigated by the Ocala Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352- 368-7867.

