FHP: Several injured after tow truck crashes into restaurant in Belle Isle

article

Several people were injured after a tow truck reportedly crashed into a restaurant in Belle Isle on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says that witnesses told them a 51-year-old woman driving a Hyundai ran a red light and was struck by a tow truck. The tow truck reportedly left the roadway and struck a restaurant on South Orange Ave. Troopers did not name the restaurant.

Troopers say three people inside the restaurant and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Video shows person of interest in stabbing of Daytona Beach couple: police

According to Belle Isle Police, the car reportedly T-boned the tow truck after running a red light. The tow truck then crashed into the restaurant. Orange County Fire Rescue reported that 4 people were transported. Three employees of the restaurant were reportedly hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver that ran the red light.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.