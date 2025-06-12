FHP searching for suspects after high-speed crash, chase on I-95

The Brief Three suspects fled after a suspected street race and crash. No injuries were reported, but one motorist’s vehicle was hit. Brevard deputies and FHP deployed K-9 and air units in the search.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot after a high-speed crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected street racing incident that led to a crash on I-95 in Brevard County. The crash occurred near State Road 520 in Cocoa. The three occupants fled the vehicle on foot and remain at large.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects or confirmed whether the vehicle was stolen. It is also unclear whether any surveillance or dashcam footage may help in identifying those involved.

The backstory:

The crash happened after the vehicle in question was allegedly racing near Exit 191 in Viera. Witness accounts and police reports suggest the car was traveling at high speeds before hitting another vehicle and coming to a stop. Brevard County deputies and FHP responded swiftly, deploying air and K-9 units.

What they're saying:

The incident began near Exit 191 in Viera and ended roughly 10 miles north at State Road 520 in Cocoa. Investigators say the suspects had been racing on the highway before their car crashed, prompting all three occupants to run from the scene.

A woman identified only as Sabrina said her vehicle was sideswiped by the Charger during the crash.

"All of a sudden, this Dodge Charger-looking car just smashed into the side of my car, took out the whole side front end," she said. "I’m blown away right now. I’m in shock."

She described a heavy law enforcement presence immediately following the crash.

"They’re searching for them, running around with ARs and everything," she said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded with patrol deputies, K-9 units, and an aviation team to assist FHP.

"Our deputies responded along with our K9s and our aviation unit," said sheriff’s spokesperson Tod Goodyear.

Two sheriff’s office patrol vehicles were damaged while responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.

"Luckily, in this case, there were no accidents on I-95 involved in this pursuit," Goodyear said. "The only accident was the vehicle itself."

