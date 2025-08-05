Florida man charged after allegedly striking sheriff's helicopter with laser

The Brief A man in Marion County was arrested after allegedly striking a sheriff’s helicopter with a laser pointer. The pilot’s vision was obstructed, prompting a swift ground response and arrest. Deputies say the suspect admitted to doing it out of boredom and now faces a felony charge.



A Marion County man faces a felony charge after authorities say he repeatedly pointed a laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter, temporarily blinding the pilot and prompting a swift arrest early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Adam Santiago-Lugo, 41, was arrested around 2 a.m. on August 2 in Marion Oaks after allegedly aiming a green laser at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The laser strikes temporarily obstructed the vision of Master Sgt. John Rawls, who was piloting AIR-1 during a security sweep. Santiago-Lugo was located by the aircraft’s FLIR system standing in his driveway holding binoculars and a laser pointer.

Timeline:

The incident occurred early Saturday morning as AIR-1 conducted a routine patrol. After identifying the laser source, the aviation unit directed ground deputies to the scene. Santiago-Lugo was arrested shortly after, following a brief struggle.

Big picture view:

Laser strikes on aircraft are a growing concern for law enforcement and aviation officials due to the potential to cause temporary blindness and disorientation for pilots, posing significant risks to public safety. The sheriff’s office said this incident highlights the serious consequences of such actions—even when committed out of boredom.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Santiago-Lugo had any prior criminal history or whether he may face additional charges. It is also unclear if federal agencies such as the FAA will become involved in the case, as they often investigate laser strikes on aircraft.

What's next:

Santiago-Lugo was arrested on charges of pointing a laser light at a pilot—a felony offense—and resisting arrest without violence. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. Deputies also recovered a laser pointer, binoculars and a flashlight from the scene as evidence.