FHP reviewing new video in deadly hit-and-run investigation

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a newly discovered surveillance video could help them identify the vehicle in a deadly hit and run.

FHP says the dark, grainy video shows when Anthony Mejias was struck as he walked Orange Ave. on the morning of April 2. Investigators say the suspect’s car strikes the 19-year-old hit near Prince Street.

Lt. Kim Montes says Mejias suffered injuries to his lower body during the deadly hit and run.

"The vehicle appears to be a smaller vehicle, which is consistent with the injuries he received. We’re still hopeful we can enhance the video."

Montes says they are trying to identify the make and model of the car. She tells us Mejias was seen on another video walking on Orange Avenue at 2:28 a.m. and was hit approximately two to three minutes later.

"Hopefully, we can locate this vehicle and find the driver who left him to die."

"To hear that my son was hit and no one stopped is hard to handle," says the teenager's mother, Vivian Blanco, who searched for her son for six days, not knowing he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run.. "The person that hit my son robbed me of the most beautiful blessing that I have."

Mejias was supposed to take a bus home from Tallahassee to Ft Lauderdale, but during a stop in Orlando, he missed his connection. Blanco’s attorney Mark Longwell says Mejias left his cell phone on the first bus, which carried a picture of his ID.

He also had no money on him.

"He was essentially told, 'Sorry, if you don’t have an ID, you can’t get on.' He goes walking down the street into the night into the darkness with absolutely nothing."

The crash happened two weeks ago, but investigators received the video on Friday.

Montes says, "There was some technical difficulties about the video being sent to us and that also just trying to get it from the businesses."

Blanco believes someone knows what happened to her son and is pleading for information.

"If this person would have the compassion in their heart to come forward, I would greatly appreciate it. Because it’s a way of closure".

On Saturday night, a vigil will take place at S. Orange and Prince Street at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

If you have information about this hit and run call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.