FHP: Sanford teen trying to change lanes killed in crash on I-4

A Sanford teenager was killed Saturday night while trying to change lanes on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. on I-4 at State Road 434.

Troopers said a Nissan Altima, a semi-truck and a Honda Accord were traveling eastbound on I-4. FHP said the 19-year-old driver of the Altima tried to change lanes and hit the side of the semi, and struck the Accord.

The teen was taken to Orlando Health where she died, FHP said.

Troopers said she wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.