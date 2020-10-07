FHP: Police pursuit out of Tampa ends with crash in Osceola County

article

Authorities in Osceola County are investigating a crash involving more than one vehicle following a police pursuit that began in Tampa.

Three people have been taken into custody at the scene of the crash, at U.S. Highway 192 and Westside Boulevard.

Police initiated a pursuit on a stolen SUV that was allegedly involved in a burglary in the Tampa area. Officers spotted and followed the vehicle that eventually entered eastbound Interstate 4.

In Polk County, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. The driver of the SUV exited at U.S. Highway 27 and headed north, then east on U.S. 192. A Polk County sheriff’s helicopter tracked the vehicle that was several miles away from law enforcement when it crashed.

Troopers arrived shortly and arrested three suspects. No other details were immediately released.