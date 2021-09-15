FHP: Newlywed couple on honeymoon injured in Volusia hit-and-run crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a newlywed couple from Tennessee and took off on Sunday.

FHP says a white-colored Dodge Charger was merging onto southbound I-95 from LPGA Boulevard and into southbound traffic when it collided with the newlywed's car. This collision caused their vehicle to overturn.

FHP says the driver of the overturned vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say the couple in the overturned vehicle were newlyweds from Tennessee and had just arrived in Florida for their honeymoon.

The driver that caused the crash fled the scene, FHP says. They are now looking for the vehicle, which will have heavy left front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white-colored Dodge Charger or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (407) 737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

