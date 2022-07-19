Expand / Collapse search

FHP investigating fatal crash on SR-535 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 535 at Lake Vining Drive in Orange County.

According to FHP, this happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There are reports that this could involve another vehicle that left the scene before investigators arrived.

FOX 35 is in contact with FHP to gather more information on this deadly crash.

The scene is clear and the road is back open.