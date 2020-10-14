FHP investigating deadly crash on State Road 417

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along State Road 417.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 417 at mile marker 47 in Seminole County and involves a pickup truck, pulling a trailer and a passenger vehicle.

According to FHP spokesperson, Lt. Kim Montes, a man was pronounced deceased on scene and another person was transported to a hospital.

The southbound lanes are blocked at this time for the investigation. Traffic was backed up past Exit 50 (US-17/92) in Sanford where on ramps to the 417 were closed.

No additional information was immediately available.