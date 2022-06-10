FHP: I-75 southbound lanes reopen after crash involving semi trucks in Bushnell

article

Interstate 75 has reopened after a crash that shut down the southbound lanes in Bushnell for hours on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says a semi truck driver was traveling southbound in the center lane and another semi was traveling in the outside lane going in the same direction. As the semi left the center lane and was entering the outside lane, troopers say it struck the left rear side of the trailer being towed by the other semi.

The first semi jackknifed and crashed. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-75 have reopened. The crash remains under investigation.