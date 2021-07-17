FHP: Head-on crash kills teenage girl; toddler in serious condition

article

A 17-year-old girl is dead and several others are injured following a head-on collision in Marion County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old man was traveling eastbound on State Road 40 behind another vehicle when he crossed over the double solid yellow line trying to pass.

The teenage driver, her 17-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old boy were traveling together in the westbound lane when troopers say the man drove into their path, colliding head-on.

Troopers say the man also collided with the vehicle he was trying to pass before his vehicle came to a rest and caught fire.

The teenage driver was pronounced dead at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her 17-year-old female passenger and the toddler were transported in serious condition. The 40-year-old man is in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries.