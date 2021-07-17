4 killed in crash on Florida highway while helping with flat tire, troopers say

article

Four men were killed while trying to change a tire along a busy Florida interstate when a vehicle veered onto the roadway’s shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately identify the men who died late Thursday, according to the Bradenton Herald.

The victims and three other people had been riding in a pickup truck towing a trailer southbound on Interstate 75 when a flat tire on the trailer’s right side forced them to pull over, the agency said.

The four men were standing on the highway’s shoulder when a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Lakeland, Florida veered onto the shoulder and hit them, killing them. Their three companions weren’t injured, nor were the woman and her passenger, the highway patrol said.

It wasn’t immediately known what, if any, charges the woman faced.