FHP: Girl, 10, dies after being struck by vehicle in Osceola County

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say a 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in the Four Corners tourist district of Osceola County.

A crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. to the FHP involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident occurred on U.S Highway 192 and Avalon Road.

The child was taken to a hospital but later died, according to an FHP spokesperson.

The driver is on scene and the eastbound lanes of U.S.192 are closed while troopers are conducting their investigation.

According to witnesses, the victim and several other children were attempting to cross U.S. 192 from the south side of the road to the north side, and they were at the intersection or at inside a crosswalk. The front of a 2009 Mercedez struck the girl.

"At this time, it is unclear where the child resides," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes. "This crash remains under investigation."

