FHP: Fiery, head-on crash in Seminole County leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after a fiery head-on crash, Florida troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday at State Road 46 and Prevatt Road in Seminole County.

They said that a Ford pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on State Road 46 while a Chevy pick-up truck was traveling westbound on State Road 46.

The vehicles crashed head-on but it is not clear which vehicle caused the crash, troopers said.

The Ford reportedly caught fire and the driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver later died at the hospital.

FHP continues to investigate this crash.

