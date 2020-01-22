FHP: FedEx driver standing outside truck hit, killed by driver on I-4 in DeLand

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County that killed a FedEx driver who was pulled over in the emergency lane.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on I-4 westbound just before the exit for State Road 44 in DeLand.

FHP says that the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on I-4 in the right lane. The FedEx driver was stopped in the right emergency lane and standing on the steps on his truck.

For an unknown reason, FHP says the pick-up truck driver drifted toward the emergency lane, hitting the FedEx worker who was then thrown under his work truck. The 52-year-old victim from Palm Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

The name of the victim has not been released.