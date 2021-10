article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash early Friday morning in Lake County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:05 a.m. on US-27 and Lake Minneola Shores and involved 2 vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Troopers say 2 of the 3 lanes are blocked southbound on US-27.

Lake Minneola Shores is blocked, west of the intersection.

